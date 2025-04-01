Analyst breaks down Shedeur Sanders-Travis Hunter's "tremendous" synergy from Colorado tape

College football analyst Brian Baldinger was impressed with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's synergy from their time a Colorado.

Sanders was the Buffaloes' starting quarterback, and his No. 1 receiver was Travis Hunter. The two helped the Buffaloes have a potent offense and Baldinger pointed out their chemistry while watching tape.

"Tremendous deep ball accuracy from every platform," Baldinger wrote.

Baldinger pointed out several plays which Sanders seemingly knew where Hunter would be, despite the play looking like it was broken.

The analyst said the two had a ton of trust with each other, as Sanders knew Hunter would bring down balls. Hunter, meanwhile, knew Sanders could scramble to extend the play, so he could run his deep ball route.

Hunter ended up finishing the year recording 1,258 yards for 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions.

Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Deion Sanders won't control where Shedeur Sanders gets drafted

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, it was reported that Deion Sanders wouldn't allow Shedeur Sanders to go to certain teams.

However, with the draft less than a month away, Deion said that isn't the case, and he is happy wherever Shedeur goes.

"Honestly, Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go. If it's New York, it's New York," Deion said to Skip Bayless, via Yahoo.

"If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization."

When asked by Bayless if he would pull some strings to make sure Shedeur goes to a certain spot, he said that wouldn't be the case:

"No, because that's not God's will right now. I want Shedeur to do what he's consistently done, excel against all odds. I like the hating, I like the naysaying, I like the ignorance, because it makes us feel better about what we do. It gives him another chip on his shoulder."

Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are expected to be top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

