Analyst names college QB who can overthrow Arch Manning if he develops the right way

Heading into the 2025 college football season, Arch Manning has gotten a lot of attention from the media. He is taking over the starting job at Texas, and as a result, many people believe he could be the best QB in the nation next season.

Ad

CFB analyst Tom Fornelli, a host of "Cover 3 College Football," released his power rankings for QBs heading into next season. He had Arch Manning at the top of the list. Controversially, he had LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier down at sixth.

In a new episode on Thursday, Fornelli was asked about his power rankings. He spoke about how there is not a clear top QB this season (starts at 10:00).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The thing about putting the QB power rankings together is there is no clear number one. Arch Manning was at number one, but the QB power rankings that I put out are not a measurement of the draft board or production. It's just who's got the juice. Arch Manning's got the juice. Garrett Nussmeier is a big name.

Ad

Trending

"Garrett Nussmeier is someone who last year was viewed as a long shot dark horse Heisman candidate. He was viewed as a dark horse number one pick kind of guy. The talent that had people saying that is still there."

Tom Fornelli then talked about what Nussmeier needs to do to overtake Manning next season.

"If he comes in and develops, if he takes that step forward and learns how to harness his arm instead of just going 100 miles an hour all the time and makes better decisions, he has a chance to be the best QB in the country this season. I think he should be ranked, but I don't know if he deserves to be ranked any higher than he is."

Ad

Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier are co-favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy

Predicting the Heisman Trophy this far away from the start of the season can be a futile exercise. College football is hard to predict and players can emerge out of seemingly nowhere to win the award. However, FanDuel has early odds for the Heisman.

Texas QB Arch Manning and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier are the early favorites to win the award. They are tied on FanDuel with +800 odds as co-favorites. The next closest player to them is Clemson QB Cade Klubnik with +1000 odds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.