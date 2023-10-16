"AP Poll is a f**king disaster": CFB fans vent over Week 7 ranking as UNC leapfrogs Alabama

The latest AP poll has been released, with the back-to-back defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs maintaining the top spot in the rankings.

Check out the full rankings below:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Washington Huskies

6. Oklahoma Sooners

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

8. Texas Longhorns

9. Oregon Ducks

10. North Carolina Tar Heels

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

12. Oregon State Beavers

13. Ole Miss Rebels

14. Utah Utes

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

16. Duke Blue Devils

17. Tennessee Volunteers

18. USC Trojans

19. LSU Tigers

20. Missouri Tigers

21. Louisville Cardinals

22. Air Force Falcons

23. Tulane Green Wave

24. Iowa Hawkeyes

25. UCLA Bruins

How did college football fans react to the updated AP poll rankings?

College football fans disagreed with the updated AP poll rankings and voiced their displeasure. @AnkushSing91658 believes the poll was a disaster, stating:

"AP Poll is a f**king disaster"

@The_Gif_Master_ does not believe the Georgia Bulldogs should be the top-ranked team in the nation:

"Georgia is not the number 1 team in the country."

@TJGlobal16 questioned the consistency of the AP Poll, pointing out the differences of how two recent games were viewed by voters:

"No internal consistency. Oklahoma beat Texas on a neutral field and Washington beat Oregon at home. Washington jumps Oklahoma but Texas is ranked higher than Oregon. This is the problem with the poll, it just don’t make sense if you start to break it down."

@BlakeJo32417776 believes that the Oklahoma Sooners should be ahead of the Washington Huskies:

"OU beat a top 3 team at the time vs Washington who beat a top 8 team at the time. Both played Tulsa in which Oklahoma beat by 20 more points than Washington did. Oklahoma has also covered the spread in every game this season unlike Washington. OU should be ranked above them."

@x__SH8DY__x claimed that the Alabama Crimson Tide should have dropped in the ranking:

"Definitely @AlabamaFTBL should’ve dropped in ranking since they only won by 3 points against an unranked team!!! Also the closing odds had Alabama -19.5!!!! This is back to back weeks @AP_Top25 that clearly the Crimson Tide should have DROPPED in ranking!!!!"

@mccarty0907 wondered how the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns moved in different directions while the Penn State Nittany Lions slipped in the rankings:

"Texas and OU were off, but one moves up and one moves down. Penn State gets punished for winning 63-0. Make it make sense."

@Shutup_Nate_ffs questioned how the North Carolina Tar Heels remain below the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks:

"How is UNC still ranked lower than Texas and Oregon....You can not make it make sense, I wont even ask you to. 🤡 🤡 🤡"

@JaysonRamsey9 believes the Michigan Wolverines should be the top-ranked team in the nation:

"How many weeks we gonna watch Georgia struggle against terrible teams and be #1 while Michigan beats everyone by 3+ scores?"

While there will always be complaints about the AP poll, it should be noted that the poll has no bearing on the College Football Playoff. The four teams that reach the postseason will be determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will release its first rankings on October 31st.