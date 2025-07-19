  • home icon
  Arch Manning's 14 Y/O cousin with a rocket arm, Marshall, follows dad Peyton's footsteps & joins Tennessee school 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 19, 2025 06:27 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day

Arch Manning is busy preparing for his debut as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. Coming out of Isidore Newman High School, he spent the last two seasons as the backup to Quinn Ewers.

While Manning prepares for his important year, his 14-year-old cousin Marshall Manning made a major decision regarding his future. Marshall is the son of Arch's uncle, two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning.

According to reports, the Hall of Fame quarterback's son has enrolled at Baylor School in Chattanooga. Marshall plays quarterback like his dad and is looking forward to walking in his father's footsteps.

also-read-trending Trending

Marshall Manning is projected to be a recruit of the class of 2030. However, ESPN reported that the eighth-grader is not set to play football until the 2026 season.

While he prepares for a future in football, Marshall Manning can spend this upcoming season gaining experience from his cousin. The quarterback impressed fans with his dual-threat abilities last season, as Arch Manning saw time on the gridiron in 10 games while starting two of them. He recorded 939 yards and nine passing TDs with four rushing TDs to his name.

The hype surrounding the Texas quarterback is massive. Former NFL scout John Middlekauf went as far as to compare the situation to NBA star LeBron James' high school days.

"Rodgers' brother said that the hype train is almost out of control," Middlekauf said on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" (Timestamp: 2:45 onwards). "I would almost agree a little bit. He's almost treated like LeBron was at St.Vincent or Bryce Harper was at high school in front of Sports Illustrated. That's really hard.
"He's already treated like he's gonna be better than his uncle. It's going to be hard... But if he does live up to the hype, it's gonna be an unstoppable force because of the money behind him," he added.
youtube-cover
Arch Manning slams the brakes on hype train at 2025 SEC Media Days

Despite all the talks surrounding the Texas quarterback, Arch Manning is not letting the fame and expectations get to his head. At the SEC Media Days, he had a no-nonsense approach to the hype surrounding his debut season as the starting quarterback of Steve Sarkisian's team:

"I'm not really sure how they get these opinions. Cause I've only played what two games? But I guess that's nice of them to say, but it doesn't mean anything. Talk is cheap, I gotta go prove it."
Manning will kick things off with a season opener against 2024 natty champs, Ohio State, on Aug. 30. The game is scheduled to be played in Columbus and will kick off at noon ET.

