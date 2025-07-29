Arch Manning's 2026 NFL draft declaration gets bad news as Browns owner makes feelings known on Texas star's future

  • home icon
By Ben Tredinnick
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:32 GMT
Arch Manning has yet to begin his first season as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback, but is already being linked to potential NFL teams. In the last few days, Manning has been linked with the Cleveland Browns, a team known for constantly switching quarterbacks.

On Tuesday, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was asked about this speculation during an interview at the team's training camp. He said the following:

“If you know the Manning family -- and I don’t know Arch at all -- I'd bet he stays in college two years. I don’t think that’s worth discussing.”
Haslam has shut down any discussions of the Arch Manning to the Cleveland Browns rumors for one major reason. He said it is unlikely that Arch is going to declare for the 2026 NFL draft after one year with the Longhorns.

Manning would be eligible for a declaration, and there is a possibility that he could. This is mostly dependent on the season that he has. Manning would need a near-perfect season with a Heisman Trophy and a Longhorns' national championship win for this decision to make sense.

It is more than likely that Manning will stay at Texas for the next two seasons. This will allow him, fans and the 32 NFL teams to gain a full understanding of what he is like as a player and for Manning to develop his skills.

Spending two years as the starter and then declaring as a senior has also become the norm for top quarterbacks in college and the NFL, guaranteeing that whichever team drafts him in 2027 is going to get a top-quality product.

As for the Browns, if they were to get Arch Manning in 2026, it would enhance their already crowded quarterback room, which features five players, including Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco.

Arch Manning draft prospects before the 2025 season begins

Arch Manning comes into the 2025 season with extremely high expectations placed on him. This is not only due to his family name and their prestige at the quarterback position, but also the fact that Manning was a top-ranked prospect when he joined Texas, and fans have been waiting the last two years to see him play.

While he is likely not to declare for the 2026 NFL draft, prediction website NFL Draft Buzz has given its opinion on where Manning would go in 2026.

Unsurprisingly, they say that he would be the top pick. While they haven't made a single prediction for his likely draft year of 2027, one can assume that he would be the top pick in this year as well.

This is all assuming that Manning lives up to the expectations. While nothing is stopping him from doing so, there is a chance that he could fail to deliver.

It is only then that we will see if Arch Manning is still a highly wanted player.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

