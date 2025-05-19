"Arch Manning and Texas": CFB fans make wild predictions for 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship by beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the first NCAA title for the first time since 2014.
In a few months, things will return to square one as college football teams once again compete for the honor. Following a lot changes in a year in college football, teams have different rosters in place for this season.
On Sunday, a post shared on X asked fans who they think will emerge as winners in the upcoming season.
Netizens expressed their opinions, with one reckoning Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns to go all the way.
"Arch and Texas."
"Texas or Penn State, flip a coin," another wrote.
"Ole Miss easy," one said.
One fan took issue with the graphic having Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, predicting that Ryan Day won't even get past Michigan, let alone defend the title.
"OSU won't even get past Michigan and they are a top 4? Come on man," one fan posted.
"Clemson will not beat SC, how they winning national championship? Lol," one predicted about another matchup.
"Anyone saying Texas and talking about Manning is high, he hasn’t done anything to show that he is gonna actually get them there," another took a dig at Heisman favorite Manning.
2025-26 College Football Championship odds: Ohio State leads the Pack, SEC heavyweights trail
Pre-season odds suggest it will be another year where a Big Ten member will win, which will mark a third straight occurrence, while the SEC members trail in the pecking order.
According to FOX Sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes (+500) are the early favorites, edging out fellow blue-bloods Texas (+550) and Georgia (+650) for the top spot. Traditional powerhouses like Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson remain in the hunt but are further back.
With a wider College Football Playoff format ahead, programs like Penn State, Oregon and even dark horses like Ole Miss and Tennessee are in contention. Meanwhile, teams like USC and Louisville have long odds.
Here are the top 10 teams:
- Ohio State: +500
- Texas: +550
- Georgia: +650
- Penn State: +750
- Oregon: +850
- Alabama: +1400
- Notre Dame: +1400
- Clemson: +1600
- LSU: +2000
- Michigan: +2500
- Ole Miss: +3000
- Miami (FL): +3000
- Tennessee: +3000
- Texas A&M: +3500
- Florida: +4500
- South Carolina: +5000
- Auburn: +7000
- Oklahoma: +7000
- Louisville: +9000
- USC: +9000
Who do you think will win?
