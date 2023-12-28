Arizona Wildcats injury report ahead of Alamo Bowl 2023: Updates on DJ Williams, Jonah Coleman and more

The 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face off against the 12th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday. The Wildcats are in their last game as members of the Pac-12 Conference before moving to the Big 12 in 2024.

For the Wildcats, it's going to be interesting to see which players are available. They do not have many players on the injury report heading into the Alamo Bowl, but which Arizona Wildcats players are on the report, and what's their status for this bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arizona Wildcats injury report ahead of Alamo Bowl

DJ Williams, Running Back

Senior running back DJ Williams has been one of the more consistent running backs for the Arizona Wildcats all season but missed the final regular season game against the Arizona State Sun Devils due to a leg injury.

However, all signs are pointing towards Williams being able to play in the Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners, as he's listed as probable after a month between games.

DJ Williams has been the second-leading rusher for the Wildcats this season. He has 79 rushing attempts for 345 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns as well as one reception for two yards.

Jonah Coleman, Running Back

Sophomore running back Jonah Coleman has been listed as probable, as he's recovering from an undisclosed injury. He did not miss action due to the injury but only had five rushing attempts in the final game, so expect him to be healthy after a month of recovery.

Coleman has been playing incredibly well this season in a larger role. He has 123 rushing attempts for 851 yards (6.9 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns as well as 23 catches for 282 yards (12.3 yards per reception) with a touchdown catch.

He has played every game this season and has been the best running back on the roster, so having him available could do wonders for the offense.

Brandon Johnson, Running Back

Freshman running back Brandon Johnson has been out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury and will not appear in this game. Johnson has not appeared in a game throughout the season, so he will use the 2023 regular season as a redshirt year.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season