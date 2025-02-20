"As humble and driven as I've seen": Michigan OC Chip Lindsey shares his early impression of freshman QB Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood is one of the top freshman prospects many are anticipating to see in the 2025 college football season. The quarterback, who's rated the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, was a massive recruiting win for Michigan after flipping him from LSU in November.

The Wolverines’ new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey offered his early impression of Underwood on Wednesday. The coach already sees a down-to-earth player who is committed to thriving on the field despite the alarming amount of distractions that come his way.

"Bryce, getting to know him has been unbelievable,” Lindsey said. “The guy's as humble and driven as I've seen, and people from the outside may not see that or know that because of all the hype that goes with it. But Jadyn Davis was a five-star recruit as well.

“I think the people from outside don't see them every day in the film room grinding on their own, in meetings, taking notes. They really approach their craft very seriously, and they want to be really good and be the best they can be, and that's what you want.”

Bryce Underwood will be up for the starting quarterback job next season. Many analysts already opined that he has what it takes to earn the role amid the strong competition. He will compete against Mikey Keene and Jadyn Davis in the spring and fall camps.

Chip Lindsey has a lot of confidence in Bryce Underwood and other quarterbacks

Michigan had significant problems at the quarterback position last season. The team tried four options in Sherrone Moore's first season, giving three of them at least a start, but to no avail. However, Chip Lindsey already has confidence in Bryce Underwood and the current options.

"You want a room full of guys that are eager,” Lindsey said. “Davis Warren's the same way. He's coming off an injury, but he's the same way. Those guys want to be perfect, and I think that's what's exciting.

“I think that's what we have to do in that quarterback room moving forward is, is get guys that -- not that we haven't before because I wasn't here, but my goal is to have that room full of guys that are just eager, that want to learn, and they're ready to go.”

Chip Lindsey has a proven history of developing balanced and high-powered offenses across multiple programs including Arizona State and Auburn. With his quarterback options for the upcoming 2025 season, he’s almost certain of building something similar in Ann Arbor right from his first season.

