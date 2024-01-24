“Bad news for Michigan players” - CFB world enters panic mode as Jim Harbaugh inches closer to signing deal with Justin Herbert’s Chargers

Jim Harbaugh's departure from the Michigan Wolverines may be imminent, as On3 reported on Tuesday that he's close to agreeing to a deal to coach the Los Angeles Chargers next season. Fans reacted online.

A large amount of speculation surrounding Harbaugh's future has been brewing for the last few months. The coach who led the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997 has been repeatedly linked to a return to the NFL in the offseason, and he interviewed with the Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Here's how the college football world reacted.

The general takeaway from fans' reactions falls into 3 categories.

First, if Harbaugh is to leave the Michigan program, the fans are predicting that many of its current players will enter the transfer portal. If this occurs, it wouldn't be surprising. The same thing occurred at Alabama after long-term coach Nick Saban announced his retirement and was replaced by Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer.

Secondly, many are saying that Harbaugh's potential departure is a direct response to the current NCAA investigation into the school's alleged sign stealing. If found guilty, the NCAA can cause serious damage.

Whoever is the coach when the investigation is complete will have to face the consequences, both direct and indirect. Harbaugh's departure now may be a sign that the investigation results are not good for the Wolverines; and if Harbaugh were to stay with the program, he would have to deal with a massive fallout, something that would tarnish his legacy.

Finally, fans are mentioning a potential replacement for Harbaugh in Sherrone Moore. Who is he?

Who is Sherrone Moore, Harbaugh's potential replacement as Michigan HC?

Sherrone Moore is the Michigan Wolverines offense coordinator and has been with the program since 2018, working his way up through the ranks to his current position.

If Harbaugh were to leave, fans are saying that he would become the new head coach.

Moore has experience in this position. He was part of the carousel of interim head coaches the Wolverines used when Jim Harbaugh was suspended twice this season.

Moore was the head coach for one game, which was the biggest game of them all. He led the Wolverines to a convincing 30-24 win over the archrival Ohio State Buckeyes, handing them a place in the Big Ten championship game, and an undefeated regular season.