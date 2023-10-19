“Beautiful baby”: Coach Prime raves about daughter Deiondra Sanders’ amazing snaps in pink

The amount of love Deiondra Sanders gets from her father, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, is enviable. Deiondra is Deion’s first daughter by his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. A true family man and model father, Deion Sanders never wastes an opportunity to display his love for his children. An opportunity presented itself when Deiondra posted pictures of herself on Instagram.

Deiondra sported a pink dress with a vineyard in the background in the images. She captioned the post:

“I don’t have a caption but these pictures pretty af so I wanted to post them. I hope everyone had a great day!”

Her father, obviously her biggest fan, was in the comments section to cheer her on. Deion Sanders commented, “Beautiful baby.”

Exploring the fatherly side of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders

Deion Sanders’ name rings a bell immediately; it’s mentioned in sporting and entertainment circles and beyond. However, there is more to Coach Prime than being one of his generation's most successful athletes and entrepreneurs. In addition, Sanders is also a dedicated father to his children.

Sanders is a proud father to five children: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi. Although he had them with two women, Sanders has maintained a close relationship with his children. He is the kind you can describe as being strict and, at the same time, very loving.

He easily does this by being a role model for the children. As much as outsiders can, any of Sanders’ children can also look up to their father and learn from him the importance of hard work, dedication and consistency. It is unsurprising then that each of his children has found their respective paths to success.

His first daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has chosen the entrepreneurial path. Deion Jr. played college football with the SMU Mustangs but didn’t go on to become a pro football player. However, he now runs his media outfit, WellOff Media, with which he projects his father’s activities in Colorado.

Two of Sanders’ sons, Shilo and Shedeur, are on his Colorado Buffaloes team. Shilo plays as safety, while Shedeur leads the offense as the quarterback. It is another testament to Coach Prime’s ability to balance fatherhood and coaching duties.

Sanders’ last daughter, Shelomi, is also a college athlete who plays basketball for the Colorado Buffaloes Women’s Basketball team. Undoubtedly, he counts his children as a big part of his success.