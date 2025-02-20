“Best QB in this draft class”: Former Jets scout picks his clear winner between Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward ahead of the draft

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been seen as the best two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. The pair both had strong 2024 seasons for the Miami Hurricanes and Colorado Buffaloes, respectively, and have the potential to be top-five picks in April.

Ad

There have been many discussions over which quarterback is better, and former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has taken to social media to give his verdict on this question.

"Ward is the best quarterback in this draft class, and it’s not close.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The scout thinks that quarterback Cam Ward is by far the best quarterback in the draft. During the 2024 season, Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Ward led the Hurricanes through what was looking like a successful season, with an ACC Championship game appearance and potentially a CFP appearance on the cards. However, a late slump in form took this opportunity from him and the team.

The Hurricanes had to settle for an appearance in the Pop Tarts Bowl, which Ward sat out the second half of after scoring three touchdowns. This had a massive impact on the game, which they would go on to lose to Iowa State by one point.

Ad

In comparison, Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 yards in 2024, with 37 touchdowns.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Sanders, who has been one of the stars in his father's Colorado Buffaloes side. However, there have also been a lot of doubts surrounding Shedeur's abilities. The fact that he has never been coached by anyone who is not his father, his struggles in big games, and the general "media circus" that follows him may put teams off.

Ad

Where do Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders fall in the latest mock draft?

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah posted his second mock draft on Monday. Where do Ward and Sanders fall in this mock draft?

Ward is the higher-ranked of the two, with Jeremiah putting him as the second pick of the draft. This would mean that he would be drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Ad

Sanders does not feature in the top five and is the number six pick, going to the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the team's that he has been linked with.

In terms of other notable players, Travis Hunter is the number three pick (New York Giants), while the Tennessee Titans pick Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter as the number one pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place