"Bet he gave the AD a huge bear hug": CFB world gets hilarious over Eli Drinkwitz's massive contract extension heading into 2025

The Missouri Tigers made a big announcement on Thursday as coach Eli Drinkwitz received a big contract extension. While Drinkwitz was still under contract for several seasons, his new contract will take over starting this season, with a likely increase in salary. However, the exact details of the new contract have not been released.
Drinkwitz's new contract will keep him as the coach of the Tigers through the 2029 college football season. He has been the coach of the Tigers since the 2020 season. He has helped the team become one of the most competitive teams in the SEC over the past two seasons.
This led to a big reaction from college football fans, including some who made some funny comments on X.
"I bet he gave the AD a huge bear hug after this," one fan wrote.
"Think he jumped into another man's arms when he found out?" one fan commented.
"Did they think somebody else wanted him? LMAOOOOOOO," one fan added.
"Tennessee and Oklahoma fans would crawl through a field of broken glass on their knees to have this man lead their program. Don’t let their projection in the comments fool you," one fan wrote.
"Absolutely blows as a coach. He may get recruits. But definitely cant coach," one fan commented.
"Back to Back 10 wins seasons is impressive. Well deserved," one fan added.
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have a favorable schedule for the 2025 season
Now that Eli Drinkwitz has received a contract extension that will keep him as the coach through the 2029 season, the expectation will be for Drinkwitz to help the Tigers get over the hump in the SEC. While the Tigers have done well the past two seasons, getting at least 10 wins both years, they have not been able to reach the upper echelon of the SEC.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they do not need to play some of the historically best teams in the SEC during the regular season. The three teams that qualified for the college football playoff in the SEC last year were Texas, Tennessee and Georgia. The Tigers do not have matchups against any of them.
While the team will still have tough matchups against teams like Alabama, Texas A&M and South Carolina, it is a favorable schedule for a team competing in the SEC. As a result, there will be high expectations on Eli Drinkwitz and the team this year.