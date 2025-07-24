"Bet he gave the AD a huge bear hug": CFB world gets hilarious over Eli Drinkwitz's massive contract extension heading into 2025

The Missouri Tigers made a big announcement on Thursday as coach Eli Drinkwitz received a big contract extension. While Drinkwitz was still under contract for several seasons, his new contract will take over starting this season, with a likely increase in salary. However, the exact details of the new contract have not been released.

Ad

Drinkwitz's new contract will keep him as the coach of the Tigers through the 2029 college football season. He has been the coach of the Tigers since the 2020 season. He has helped the team become one of the most competitive teams in the SEC over the past two seasons.

On3 @On3sports LINK NEWS: Missouri has extended head coach Eli Drinkwitz through the 2029 season

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This led to a big reaction from college football fans, including some who made some funny comments on X.

"I bet he gave the AD a huge bear hug after this," one fan wrote.

"Think he jumped into another man's arms when he found out?" one fan commented.

"Did they think somebody else wanted him? LMAOOOOOOO," one fan added.

Ad

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Tennessee and Oklahoma fans would crawl through a field of broken glass on their knees to have this man lead their program. Don’t let their projection in the comments fool you," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely blows as a coach. He may get recruits. But definitely cant coach," one fan commented.

Ad

"Back to Back 10 wins seasons is impressive. Well deserved," one fan added.

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have a favorable schedule for the 2025 season

Now that Eli Drinkwitz has received a contract extension that will keep him as the coach through the 2029 season, the expectation will be for Drinkwitz to help the Tigers get over the hump in the SEC. While the Tigers have done well the past two seasons, getting at least 10 wins both years, they have not been able to reach the upper echelon of the SEC.

Ad

Fortunately for the Tigers, they do not need to play some of the historically best teams in the SEC during the regular season. The three teams that qualified for the college football playoff in the SEC last year were Texas, Tennessee and Georgia. The Tigers do not have matchups against any of them.

While the team will still have tough matchups against teams like Alabama, Texas A&M and South Carolina, it is a favorable schedule for a team competing in the SEC. As a result, there will be high expectations on Eli Drinkwitz and the team this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More