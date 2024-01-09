"Better than the Natty" - Ohio State fans celebrate Quinshon Judkins' arrival as archrivals Michigan win the National Championship

Quinshon Judkins, a sophomore running back, has joined the Ohio State Buckeyes from Ole Miss after entering the transfer portal on Friday. He decided to leave the Rebels, who have a strong roster for next season.

He announced his commitment to the Buckeyes via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I chose this place because I know I can help this team win championships as well as continue my development as a student-athlete. Go Bucks.”

Judkins’ arrival was celebrated by Ohio State fans as archrival Michigan won the national championship last night, claiming it surpassed the national championship vibes.

“Better than the Natty,” a fan reacted.

“Respect for posting this right after Michigan won the Natty,” another fan wrote.

“That makes up for the sour night! Welcome aboard!” a fan tweeted.

“All that just to lose to Michigan,” another fan wrote.

“Right on time! Go Bucks!” one fan reacted.

“Great news in Columbus as UM celebrates their Natty!” a fan wrote.

“Bro that timing,” one fan tweeted.

“Bro committed right when his rival won the natty,” another X user tweeted.

“Already a top 10 buckeye of all time committing as those cheaters are celebrating. I love it,” a fan reacted.

Notably, 20-year-old Judkins was a 2-time First-Team All-SEC selection in 2022 and 2023. He ran for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

Quinshon Judkins has experienced a drop in efficiency

Judkins, a star running back in the SEC, entered the transfer portal after two seasons. He rushed for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman in 2022 and followed that up with 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. However, his efficiency dropped from 6.7 to 5.2 yards per carry.

His reasons for transferring are unclear, but some possible factors are his desire to play for a different team, his financial situation, his health, or his dissatisfaction with the current coaching staff.

Quinshon Judkins was a three-star recruit in 2022, but he is now considered one of the top prospects in the transfer market by 247Sports.

