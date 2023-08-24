Big 12 announces an exclusive partnership with US Integrity to monitor athletes and coaching staff indulging in prohibited sports wagering: Reports

In an effort to control the growing habit of gambling among college athletes, the Big 12 is partnering with US Integrity to adopt its sports wagering monitoring and regulatory compliance software. This is aimed at keeping the league's atmosphere serene.

Gambling in the collegiate realm is becoming a big issue and the league is taking swift action. The monitoring tools will have a crucial function in deterring the conference's student-athletes, coaches, and staff from participating in unauthorized sports betting activities.

The partnership will also see the conference officials and universities granted access to US Integrity's monitoring software and tools. These resources encompass yearly in-person training sessions for everyone involved, regular integrity monitoring, and entry to the Prohibet system.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Brett Yormark, commissioner of Big 12, said the conference is delighted to have US Integrity as a partner:

“The Big 12 Conference is thrilled to partner with US Integrity as a continuation of its commitment to sports betting compliance. Given the current landscape of sports betting in our industry, it’s more important than ever to double-down on ensuring sport integrity across our conference.”

The Big 12 partnership follows the Iowa State gambling scandal

One of the highlights of the college football offseason is the gambling scandal among athletes in the State of Iowa. The NCAA initiated investigations at both Iowa and Iowa State Universities due to suspected involvement in unauthorized sports betting.

Notably, several prominent athletes, including Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers, have been indicted in the gambling incidents. So far, more than 10 players have been linked to the incident with a couple of them wagering before the legal betting age of 21.

With Iowa State being a member of the conference, it was crucial for the league to take a step toward, preventing further occurrences of gambling to protect integrity of the conference.

What is the ProhiBets system?

ProhiBet stands as a prominent supplier of encrypted data transfer solutions tailored for the sports betting sector. It is a technological solution that offers a highly secure and transparent approach to ensuring compliance with sports betting regulations.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Big 12 — the combination of ProhiBet’s state-of-the-art encrypted data transfer system and the Big 12’s dedication to upholding the integrity of sports will undoubtedly enhance the transparency and trustworthiness of collegiate sports betting activities,” Matt Heap, Managing Director of ProhiBet said.

Prioritizing regulatory adherence and safeguarding of data, the ProhiBet system enables sports properties and sportsbook operators to effectively navigate the intricate realm of state regulations concerning banned bettors.