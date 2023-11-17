Big 12 football championship to get custom made belt for MVP award as partnership with WWE becomes public

The Big 12 football championship has partnered with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The Conference announced the partnership on Thursday and released the following statement:

The Big 12 football championship will have a WWE Championship belt for the Most Valuable Player of the game. The Conference is going to get millions of eyeballs as a result of this partnership as WWE has 98 million subscribers on YouTube and 13.5 million followers on X.

The Big 12 having an official partnership with the WWE is not too surprising as the wrestling company has partnered with sports leagues, including NFL, in the past.

Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark has been trying to get the conference to new viewers. Partnering with TKO Sports opens up the potential for the Conference to add a partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well.

Having multiple streams of revenue will help the Big 12 Conference continue to be one of the best collegiate conferences in the country.

How does the Big 12 football championship and WWE partnership help both parties?

The WWE has been attempting to expand its brand to new audiences and the world of football seems to be its newest strategy to do so. They also partnered with the National Football League earlier this season to create custom WWE championships for every team in the league.

Having this partnership with the Big 12 Conference will help them go into new markets. In terms of the Big 12, this is something that really helps. As stated earlier, the World Wrestling Entertainment has millions of fans that are watching their weekly content.

Having the company's logo, multiple WWE superstar integrations throughout the partnership and other potential avenues will greatly improve

The Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has been looking at new avenues for growth. One example of this is Big 12 Mexico, something that will help their growth exponentially.

Having a picture of a future football star with a WWE-branded title is always going to be a great look for the wrestling promotion.