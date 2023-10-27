Big 12 Injury Report Week 9: Latest Updates on Quinn Ewers, Jalon Daniels, and more

Week 9 of the college football season has a lot of key players on the Big 12 Injury Report. Teams are looking to make a run in the AP Poll and climb the rankings. Knowing the injury status of some of the key players for teams in the Big 12 Conference is critical to understanding how the games are going to look.

Let's take a deeper dive into some of the bigger names dealing with the injury bug in the Big 12 Conference and what their status is going to be.

Big 12 Injury Report Week 9

Quinn Ewers, QB (Texas Longhorns)

The Texas Longhorns are going to be looking at a different player under center, as Quinn Ewers will miss some time going forward.

It has been reported that Ewers suffered a grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during their win over the Houston Cougars. There's no timetable in place for the return, but he's likely to return to action this season.

Nevertheless, his absence is a massive blow to the third-ranked program in the nation. Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy is going to be starting in Ewers' absence.

Jalon Daniels, QB (Kansas Jayhawks)

The Kansas Jayhawks have not seen starting quarterback Jalon Daniels on the field in more than a month, as he's dealing with a back injury.

He's questionable with the injury for Saturday's Week 9 Big 12 game against the Oklahoma Sooners, and it's is beginning to become a lost year for the junior.

He has been playing well, as he's 56-of-75 (74.7 completion percentage) for 705 yards with five touchdowns to one interception this season. He's also in jeopardy of losing the starting spot as senior quarterback Jason Bean has been playing well this year in Daniels' absence.

Hal Presley, WR (Baylor Bears)

Junior wide receiver Hal Presley has not appeared since the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Oct. 7.

He suffered a lower body injury and was expected to miss six to eight weeks with the injury. On the year, he has been one of the better receivers for quarterback Bo Nix, as he has 17 receptions for 222 yards (13.1 yards per catch) on the season.