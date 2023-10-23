Big Ten power rankings after Week 8: Did Michigan maintain lead after Ohio State and Penn State went toe-to-toe?

The Big Ten is among the best conferences in college football once again as three teams are ranked in the top ten of the latest AP Poll. Take a look at the updated power rankings following Week 8 of the 2023 season.

#1: Ohio State Buckeyes

The No.3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a 20-12 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 8. While many believe that they still trail the Michigan Wolverines as the best team in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes have two wins over top-ten ranked opponents, while the Wolverines have yet to play a ranked opponent. Although they lost their last two matchups against Michigan, their tough strength of schedule gives them the top spot.

#2: Michigan Wolverines

The No.2-ranked Michigan Wolverines dominated their rivalry game against the Michigan State Spartans, winning 49-0. While they have been steamrolling opponents, they have not yet faced a ranked team. That will change in the final three weeks of the season as they face the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes. Their season-ending matchup with the Buckeyes could have major postseason implications.

#3: Penn State Nittany Lions

The No.10-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions remain the third-best team in the Big Ten despite their 20-12 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Penn State has had no trouble winning conference games. However, they have been unable to overcome the Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. Until they prove that they can beat the two Big Ten East powerhouses, the Nittany Lions will remain in the third spot.

#4: Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes fell out of the rankings after a 12-10 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. While a call from the referees likely cost them the game, they should have put their opponent away earlier. Despite this, Iowa's defense remains elite, keeping them in the fourth spot.

#5: Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a 25-21 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Despite their head-to-head loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Badgers are currently leading the Big Ten West due to Iowa's second conference loss in Week 8. They will face their toughest test of the season when the Ohio State Buckeyes come to town next weekend.

The rest of the Big Ten power rankings

6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

7. Maryland Terrapins

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

10. Northwestern Wildcats

11. Purdue Boilermakers

12. Illinois Fighting Illini

13. Michigan State Spartans

14. Indiana Hoosiers