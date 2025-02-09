Bill Belichick expected to bring in youngest son to UNC

When Bill Belichick signed a five-year, $50 million contract to become the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, it took the football world by surprise. Seeing arguably the most legendary coach in NFL history transition to college, especially after never coaching at that level before was unexpected. However, he seems committed to the role, even being spotted recruiting across the nation.

However, Bill isn't the only Belichick joining UNC's campus next season. Bill Belichick hired his oldest son Steve as the team's defensive coordinator in December 2024. The move made sense as Steve Belichick had the credentials to take the job, having been the defensive coordinator of the Washington Huskies in 2024.

However, now news has broke, that Belichick is hiring his youngest son, Brian, to his UNC coaching staff. Reporter Matt Zenitz broke the news on Saturday.

"North Carolina is expected to hire Brian Belichick as safeties coach, sources tell CBS Sports. Belichick spent the last nine years with the Patriots, including the last five as safeties coach. Highly respected around the New England building."

Brian Belichick was brought to the New England Patriots by his father as a scouting assistant in 2016. However, he was promoted to the safeties coach in 2020 and stayed with the team after his father's departure. He spent seven seasons with the Patriots before taking this job at UNC.

Bill Belichick brings in his former Patriots LB Jamie Collins as a defensive assistant

Bill Belichick has brought in more people than just those in his family to join the coaching staff. He made more than one signing this week. In addition to the hiring of Brian Belichick, former Patriots LB Jamie Collins was hired as a defensive assistant.

This is Collins' first position as a coach since retiring from the NFL in 2022. After his hiring was announced, Collins did an interview with TMZ.

"I'm trying to step into another lane that I think I'll be great at, and that's coaching," Collins said. "Blessed for the opportunity... I'm grateful man. Shocked, but I'm grateful and ready."

This move is consistent with what Belichick said his goal was when he took the UNC coaching job. At his introductory press conference, Bill Belichick told reporters that his goal is to have a strong presence of NFL people. So far, he has done just that.

