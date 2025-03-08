Bill Belichick highlights similarities between NFL and college football

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick is nearing his highly awaited first season with the program. It will also be the first time Belichick will be coaching in college football.

He has spent his entire coaching career in the NFL, where he was able to establish himself as a championship-winning coach. This was most notable with his partnership with Tom Brady at the New England Patriots.

Belichick made an appearance on ESPN's "College Gameday" on Saturday, where he spoke about the similarities between how he is running North Carolina and how things are done in the NFL.

“It’s a head coach-GM model," Belichick said. "We obviously work together and formulate our plan, but (Michael Lombardi) handles really the GM side of it, the contracts, the salaries, and so forth. But again, it’s what we’ve been doing for 30-some years. We’re used to it.”

In the last few seasons, college football has become somewhat similar to the NFL in terms of how the programs are managed. While there are some things, like recruitment, that are unique to the collegiate system, there are several aspects, mostly concerning money and NIL deals, that are like in the NFL.

This is something that Belichick is more than familiar with, so one could say that he made the transition to college football at the right time as it can be considered not as alien as it was 10 years ago. The hiring of a general manager only further highlights the similarities. In the NFL, the GM manages a lot of the financial aspects, allowing the coach to focus on coaching the team.

The arrival of Lombardi, who worked with Belichick at the Patriots, only increases the similarities.

Bill Belichick on more similarities

Bill Belichick continued to talk about the similarities in his interview, highlighting his players and their longevity with the program.

“It’s something that I’ve been doing for a long time," Belichick said. "It’s just the kids are a little bit younger now, but it’s basically the same process. Free agency happens after one year instead of four. There are a few modifications, but it’s very similar.”

It can be considered that Belichick understands the world of college football through the eyes of an NFL coach. This could be a useful strategy to take, especially considering the sport is becoming more and more like the NFL.

However, fans will only find out in September if this approach is going to pay off when Belichick coaches his first few games with North Carolina.

