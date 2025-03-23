Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson reacts to Maine's ice hockey team winning title game against UConn

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Jordon Hudson since early 2023 according to reports. He is 72 years old while Hudson is 24 years old. She was a part of the cheerleading team at Bridgewater State University. The couple reportedly met in 2021 and kept in touch till they began dating.

Her passion for cheerleading continued after college as she joined the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad and competed with the team in February 2024.

While Hudson went to school in Massachusetts, she was born in Maine. Although there are no pro sports teams from Maine in the major professional sports leagues, there is the University of Maine team which won the Hockey East Championship on Friday. Jordon Hudson posted on her Instagram story on Saturday to celebrate the team's win.

Jordon Hudson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@Jordon_Isabella)

The Hockey East Championship concluded on Friday with Maine defeating UConn 5-2. Maine came out of the gate hot, with Lynden Breen scoring the first goal 12 minutes into the game. Maine then took advantage of a powerplay opportunity a few minutes later, with Josh Nadeu scoring the second goal.

The second period was largely uneventful as Harrison Scott scored the lone goal to give Maine a 3-0 lead heading into the third period. UConn battled back a bit in the third period, but it was too little too late as the Black Bears defeated the Huskies 5-2 and captured the championship.

Jordon Hudson shared a video featuring her boyfriend Bill Belichick earlier this week

Jordon Hudson is active on social media and posts regularly. On Thursday, she posted a video on her account. This time it was not just a story like the one she put up for the Maine Black Bears hockey team but a full post to her page featuring her boyfriend.

In the clip, Hudson was at the beach with her boyfriend, Bill Belichick. The couple was seen doing a workout she called "Billates." In the clip, Belichick was seen lying on his back on the beach and grabbing Hudson by the arms. She then leaned back placing her back on his feet and he lifted her up in the air as she kept her legs extended.

The couple have regularly appeared in social media posts together since their relationship was made public in 2024.

