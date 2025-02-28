Bill Belichick's North Carolina reportedly set to feature in Hard Knocks series

The North Carolina Tar Heels, led by Bill Belichick, will reportedly be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this offseason. Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel reported the news on Friday.

"BREAKING: Bill Belichick and UNC will be featured on Offseason Hard Knocks after NFL Films could not find an NFL team to do it after the Joe Schoen debacle last year, sources tell FOS," Glasspiegel tweeted.

The "Hard Knocks" series became a staple for NFL teams during the build-up to the season. It gives fans the opportunity to go behind the scenes and look at how a chosen team fared in the draft and offseason training camp.

The series was generally seen as a distraction by many involved, but it was able to portray each team in a good light when needed.

The series followed the New York Giants in the run-up to the 2024 NFL Draft. Owner John Mara aimed to minimize distractions before the season.

The show captured the Giants losing Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that haunted them as Barkley dominated and won the Super Bowl with Philadelphia. Ultimately, the series highlighted the Giants' struggling front office rather than typical team processes.

No NFL team wanted to be portrayed like the Giants, leading to a lack of interest in the next "Hard Knocks" series. Producers then explored alternative directions for the show.

The move to college football and Bill Belichick

For the first time, "Hard Knocks" will feature a College Football program instead of an NFL team. The program in question is the North Carolina Tar Heels, which has brought in legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick to lead them.

"Hard Knocks" will follow Belichick on his journey to prepare the Tar Heels for what could be a strong season for them. Whatever happens, this program will have the nation's eyes on them, as they have hired one of the most successful coaches in the NFL.

As for Belichick, this will be the first time that he will make an appearance in the series.

