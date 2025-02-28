Bowling Green football suffers a major blow as HC Scot Loeffler moves on to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles 

The Scot Loeffler era at Bowling Green has come to an end. In an unexpected move at a crucial time in the college football calendar, the coach is taking the next step in his career as he will return to the NFL as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons coach is departing college football to take on the role of quarterbacks coach for the reigning Super Bowl champion. He comes in as a replacement for Doug Nussmeier, who left the franchise to team up with the New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore.

A host of candidates from the college ranks were interviewed by the Eagles for the opening, including Syracuse staffer Nunzio Campanile. However, Loeffler was their eventual choice, taking his second NFL job after serving as Detriot Lions quarterbacks coach in 2008.

Loeffler compiled a 27-41 record over six seasons at Bowling Green, including back-to-back 7-6 finishes in the past two years. Additionally, the Falcons made bowl game appearances in each of the last three seasons, showcasing their growth.

Nick Sirianni disclosed the hiring process ahead of Scot Loeffler’s hire

Going out in search of another coach for Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles want to get the best hand. The team aims to compete for the Super Bowl again and they see Scot Loeffler as a top option to get the quarterback in the right position for it.

Nick Sirianni disclosed the hiring process during his appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He noted that they have a great opportunity to hire the best option.

“You go through the interview process," Sirianni said to reporters on Thursday. "I won’t get into who we interviewed. … But you go through an extensive interview process, and I love that process because you're basically sitting in a coaching clinic, which we don't get to go to as much with the way our schedule goes. … So this is an opportunity for us to really get to know other people.

“I just look at it as such an opportunity to get around coaches and talk football, to be able to pick the best candidates. Some of the guys are guys that you know, and some of the guys (are guys) you don't know. And it's just an awesome experience to be able to do that.”

The Eagles welcome Scot Loeffler as their fifth quarterbacks coach since Hurts took over as QB1. Previous coaches include Press Taylor (2020), Brian Johnson (2021-22), Alex Tanney (2023) and Doug Nussmeier (2024).

