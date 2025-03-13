Brent Brennan's Arizona football reportedly finalize new collaboration with WME Sports

Brent Brennan's Arizona Wildcats are looking for ways to navigate the new changes in college football. The recent House vs NCAA settlement has laid down that schools will now have to share revenue with student athletes. With this changing landscape on the horizon, the Wildcats have finalized a new collaboration for the future.

Ad

According to reports, the Arizona Board of Regents, the governing body for the state's public university system, has finalized a new partnership with WME Sports. The announcement was made on Wednesday, giving the green light to this new strategy for the revenue-sharing era in college sports.

The Wildcats are not the only program to enter a partnership with WME Sports. It will also be involved with Arizona State and Northern Arizona to help these schools with revenue generation, NIL development and other strategies.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arizona Board of Regents athletics task force co-chair Gregg Brewster spoke positively about this new partnership. He said this alliance will help these three schools that fall under their umbrella navigate the new revenue-sharing era.

"In today's landscape of higher education, athletics play a pivotal role like never before," Brewster said. "ABOR is excited to partner with WME Sports and local experts to establish a robust foundation that will not only benefit all three universities but also create an unforgettable experience for our fans of all ages."

Ad

WME Sports executive VP opens up about new partnership with Arizona Board of Regents

Executive VP of WME Sports Mike Zavodsky talked about the changing landscape in college sports in his press release.

He also expressed his excitement over this new opportunity to help three schools navigate this new era in college sports while focusing on result-driven strategies.

Ad

"The landscape of college sports is constantly evolving and we're proud to partner with the Arizona Board of Regents to create a result-driven strategy for its partners at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona.

"From national championships and All-American athletes to some of the most passionate fan bases in college sports, this is an incredible opportunity for WME Sports, alongside strategic advisors that intimately know the marketplace like Erika Barnes, to collaborate with these programs to help elevate and enhance their position and offering even further."

This is not the first partnership of its kind following the recent House vs NCAA settlement. Altius Sports has also reportedly collaborated with 40 universities to guide them through this new era of revenue sharing and NIL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback