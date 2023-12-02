Brett Yormark backs Texas Longhorns' playoff dreams with his comments ahead of Big 12 championship game - "Certainly deserve consideration for a spot"

The Texas Longhorns will lock horns with the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon (12 p.m. ET) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

No. 7 Texas (11-1, 8-1) finished at the summit of the Big 12. Meanwhile, No. 19 Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2) ended up taking second place in the conference, snatching the championship spot from No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2) thanks to the Cowboys' 27-24 win over the Sooners in their regular-season matchup.

Nonetheless, the Longhorns will have the spotlight on them during the championship game as they remain in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Even Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark suggested that Steve Sarkisian's side should be considered for a place in the playoffs.

Brett Yormark backs Texas Longhorns' playoff dream ahead of Big 12 championship game

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Big 12 chief Brett Yormark said that he would support any efforts to get the Texas Longhorns into the College Football Playoff. He said:

"If Texas wins, they certainly deserve consideration for a spot in the playoff. No question about it. They’ve had a great season and we’ll strongly support them in any way we can should they win today’s game."

If the Longhorns beat the Cowboys on Saturday, they will move to 12-1 this season. However, Texas will also need No. 2 Michigan to lose against No. 18 Iowa and No. 4 Florida State to lose against No. 14 Louisville to stand an outside chance of reaching the playoffs.

How to watch 2023 Big 12 championship game? TV schedule and live stream details for Texas vs Oklahoma State

The highly-anticipated title matchup will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans without cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.