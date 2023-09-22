Brett Yormark claims Big 12 is ready for Deion Sanders after Colorado sees an unprecedented surge in fame and success rate

Deion Sanders has managed to completely turn around the Colorado Buffaloes program within months of taking the job. After Colorado finished last season with a 1-11 record, they have won their first three games of 2023 and are ranked No. 19.

The Buffaloes are one of 10 Pac-12 teams that have announced their plans to leave the conference following the season as they will join the Big 12. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is looking forward to their arrival as the program may be the most popular in the nation.

Speaking to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, Yormark discussed the job the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer has done:

"What's happening is transcending sport. He's bringing a whole new audience into college football that's obviously focused on Colorado, but generally speaking, bringing a new audience to college football. We're excited about that. Obviously, his vision and our vision as a conference are very aligned when you think about connecting to culture, getting on the consciousness of future student-athletes."

Yormark continued:

"It's something I've been saying since I took the job 13 months ago. When I think about what's happening in Colorado, specifically, and I think about our conference and where we've been going over the last 13 months, there's great alignment. Obviously, I'm looking forward to them joining the conference as I am Arizona, Utah and Arizona State."

Deion Sanders has brought plenty of interest to Colorado.

The Buffaloes' most recent game came against the Colorado State Rams, a Group of Five program, starting at 10 p.m. EST and finishing around 2:30 a.m. EST. Despite this, 9.3 million viewers tuned in, making it the most-watched game this season and the most-watched late night game in college football history. It was also the fifth most watched regular season college football game in ESPN's history.

Deion Sanders stands up for Henry Blackburn despite hit on Travis Hunter

Colorado State Rams safety Henry Blackburn has reportedly faced death threats following a late hit, which many felt was dirty, on Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter. Despite the fact that the Buffaloes will likely be without their best player for their two biggest games of the season, Deion Sanders stood up for Blackburn:

"This is still a young man trying to make it in life, a guy that’s trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve a death threat over a game. At the end of the day, this is a game. Someone must win. Someone must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day. Very unfortunate.

"I’m saddened if there is any of our fans on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing the best of his ability, and he made a mistake. So, I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he’s forgiven him. Let’s move on. But that kid does not deserve that."

