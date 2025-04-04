“Bro couldn’t have fallen off harder”: CFB fans react as former Georgia QB reportedly set to visit Western Kentucky

Jaden Rashada’s college football journey continues to take unexpected turns, and fans are seemingly having a field day over it. The former Georgia and Arizona State quarterback is now set to visit Western Kentucky, as reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

After a short-lived stint with the Bulldogs, Rashada entered the transfer portal in January, seeking his next opportunity. Rashada’s time in Athens was forgettable, as he never saw game action.

Under Kirby Smart at Georgia, he was stuck behind Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton and true freshman Ryan Puglisi. The former four-star recruit had no real path to the field. CFB fans on X wasted no time roasting Rashada’s situation. One fan wrote,

“Bro couldn’t have fallen off harder,” while another added.

One more said, "Surprisingly dude really wants to lose to Tennessee every year."

Another wrote, "Pops ruined his career."

An X user tweeted, "This is one hell of a falloff."

"He would start I bet," wrote another trolling Rashada.

"Cant understand why he ever went to Georgia," commented one more.

During his time at Arizona State, Rashada showed flashes of brilliance. He threw for 485 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in three appearances as a freshman. However, an injury derailed his season, leading to his transfer. Now, all eyes are on where he lands next.

Jaden Rashada is one of the best players in transfer portal

While his stars may be down, Rashada is officially one of the hottest names in the NCAA transfer portal. The former Georgia quarterback is ranked as the top QB and No. 2 overall player in the portal, per 247Sports. After entering the portal on January 5, Rashada has yet to commit to a new program.

The 6-foot-4 signal-caller didn't take a single snap for Georgia in 2024, sitting behind Beck and Stockton. With Beck now in Miami, Stockton and Ryan Puglisi are set to battle for the Bulldogs' starting job. But even with an inexperienced QB room, Rashada didn’t seem to be in Georgia’s plans, hence the decision to enter the transfer portal.

The spring transfer window opens on April 16, but as he's already in the portal, he can sign up anytime. Wherever he lands, the hype surrounding him isn't slowing down.

