Brock Bowers injury: Kirby Smart provides latest update on Georgia TE ahead of Week 11 clash

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has been on the road to recovery since mid-October. He suffered a high ankle sprain in a 37-20 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-6 SEC). Since then, Bowers has been actively working towards returning to action.

Georgia managed to secure victories in their last two games without the TE's services. Bowers opted for TightRope surgery after consultation with his doctors. The method aimed to accelerate his recovery from 6-8 weeks to a more optimistic 4-6 weeks.

Brock Bowers: Injury Update

Bowers was recently seen without a boot on the sidelines during the Missouri clash. The sight offered a glimmer of hope for Georgia fans. Coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the 20-year-old:

“He’s working hard. He’s doing all he can in terms of trying to get himself into shape and get better. He’s back to running now, running on dry land, and he keeps getting better.”

“That’s kind of the MO of this injury. Every kid we’ve had who has had it, Week 1 they did this, Week 2 they did that, Week 3, and Week 4. He’s right on schedule for what he’s been doing,” Smart continued further.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was impressed by the progress Bowers has made in such a short span:

“Brock's been looking good. I've been watching him. It seems like he's progressing fast. He's been running. I heard he hit like 19, 20 mph (on the GPS), something like that. He's progressing, he's looking to get back. We're excited for him to get back because we certainly miss him on the field. We're just hoping and waiting.”

Smart acknowledged the unique nature of high ankle sprains. He said that the pain tolerance varies from player to player. Ahead of the pivotal matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC), the coach had this to say:

“From what I hear, it’s more painful in the beginning. It’s like a roller coaster ride. It has its ups and downs and moments, you continue to push through it and get better as you go.”

When it comes to how important actually Bowers is for the Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0), remember that despite missing the last two games, the tight end maintains his lead in receptions (41), yards (567), and touchdowns (4) for the team.

There are still some uncertainties surrounding the timeline, but the signs point to a potential comeback against Ole Miss on Saturday at the Stanford Stadium.