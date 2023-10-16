Brock Bowers injury report: Will Georgia TE play Week 9 vs Florida? 

Brock Bowers, the starting tight end for the Georgia Bulldogs, suffered an injury on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Bowers is the reigning John Mackey Award winner for the best tight end in college football and was a first-team All-American last year. But, he had to leave Saturday's game, so what is his status for this week?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Brock Bowers' injury update

Brock Bowers's injury update

Brock Bowers suffered an ankle sprain in the Georgia Bulldogs 37-20 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

Bowers limped off the field after injuring his left ankle. After the game, Kirby Smart gave an update saying X-rays were negative, and it appears to be a low ankle sprain but won't know until the swelling goes down.

“Ankle sprain. I don’t know how severe,” Smart said.

Bowers did not return to the game as he was helped to the locker room. Given that he wasn't able to return to the game, many Georgia fans are worried the injury is a severe one.

What happened to Brock Bowers?

Brock Bowers injured his left ankle on a designed run play midway through the second quarter.

Bowers went to the left side on a sweep and gained 11 yards before being tackled. The Vanderbilt defender appeared to land awkwardly on Bowers' foot as they went out of bounds.

Bowers attempted to get back up but immediately went back down to the ground and stayed there for several minutes. He was getting attention in the medical tent before halftime and did not return.

Will Brock Bowers play in Week 9 against Florida?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on their bye week which is good news for Brock Bowers.

The Bulldogs don't play again until Week 9 on Oct. 28 on the road against the Florida Gators. Bowers will now get two full weeks of recovery, so it is likely he will be able to play in Week 9.

This season, Bowers has caught 41 passes for 567 yards and four touchdowns.