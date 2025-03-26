“Busy means cheating on his girl”: CFB fans react as Georgia QB gives an unfiltered take on Carson Beck transfer portal question

College football fans took aim at former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.

Gunner Stockton appears to be the front-runner for the Bulldogs' starting quarterback role after Beck transferred to Miami. However, to some surprise, Stockton said Beck never told him he was entering the portal.

"He was busy," Stockton said.

After Stockton's comments, college football fans reacted and took aim at Beck for going to Miami.

"Yea cheating on his GIRL," a fan wrote.

"Lmaoooooooooooo. Busy means cheating on his girl," a fan added.

Fans pointed to the fact that Beck and Hanna Cavinder reportedly broke up due to Beck cheating on the Miami women's basketball player.

"Both trash. Gunner ain’t it, bout to see all the bandwagon fans fall from the tree No one cares about Miami so who cares about Carson," a fan wrote.

"Miami got lucky having his GF get him to transfer..won't matter though. Miami won't be that good this coming year," a fan added.

Some fans, however, don't think Stockton will have much success at Georgia.

"Why does Gunner look like he's 40 and runs a bar in Boston?" a fan wrote.

"What’s up with Georgia and having quarterbacks that look over the age of 35," a fan added.

Carson Beck went 290-for-448 for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at Georgia last season.

Georgia coach praises Carson Beck's replacement Gunner Stockton

After Carson Beck left for Miami, Gunner Stockton appeared to be the front-runner for the starting job at Georgia, battling with Ryan Puglisi. But coach Kirby Smart praised the veteran quarterback.

“He understands what we’re trying to do,” Smart said about Stockton, via DawgNation. “He’s been through it. I mean, I think about if we had all Gunners at every position. They understand the volume of reps, what we’re trying to do. He knows the offense inside and out.

"Then I get frustrated and impatient when other guys don’t know it like him and you have to kind of slow yourself down and say, 'Wait a second, this guy’s going through, and I don’t know if this is third or fourth. I don’t know if they’re right, maybe it’s fourth.' I mean, it’s just, it’s a youthful team, and it shows itself in a lot of ways."

Gunnar Stockon did replace Carson Beck in the SEC Championship Game and led the Bulldogs to an OT win. However, Stockton and Georgia were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the CFP.

Georgia will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Marshall.

