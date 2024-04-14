"Caitlin Clark cooked Michael Che": Fans loved Iowa star giving SNL host a taste of his own medicine in weekend update

During a recent segment of "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live, comedian Michael Che sparked controversy with a joke targeting Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Caitlin Clark.

Che quipped:

"The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired—and replaced with an apron."

Caitlin Clark, who is expected to be the number one pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, didn't let the jab slide. Interrupting Che's introduction, she responded,

"Really? Because I heard that apron joke you just did."

Che tried to defuse the situation, claiming that it was all in jest, but Clark pointed out his history of making jokes at the expense of women's sports:

"You make a lot of jokes about women’s sports."

Fans on social media rallied behind Clark, praising her for confronting Che and suggesting that she should even host SNL in the future. One fan commented:

"She cooked Michael Che. They need to have her host SNL next time!"

"She did well. An interesting promo though", other fan remarked

"I ain’t gonna lie, I’m getting cooked!— Michael Che," a fan humoursly stated

"Michael Che needs to bounce. I’m so sick of the self congratulating sub par sexist jokes. He knows it but they just keep letting him go," a fan quipped

Other fans praised Clark for taking a stand and pointing out:

"She did really well. Timing was good and didn’t seem nervous at all. Would have loved to see Reese and others as well but they gotta start somewhere,"

"She is a class act. She is talented, smart and is the most talented female basketball player in history. I’m so happy for her. She has singularly changed the landscape for female athletes," another fan mentioned

"That was awesome. Thank you, Caitlin for finally checking the dumbass Michael Che on his WBB hate. The autographed apron was," another fan praised Clark

"Man, she is a deadringer for Margaret Qualley," yet another fan remarked

Iowa Hawkeyes retire Caitlin Clark's jersey

At Iowa's end-of-season celebration, it was announced that Caitlin Clark's number 22 jersey would be retired, capping off her remarkable NCAA career.

Clark leaves as the all-time leading scorer in college basketball, amassing 3,951 points and averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Caitlin Clark expressed gratitude to fans:

"You've all inspired me as much as I inspired you, you allowed me to live out my dream every single day, and for that, I'm very thankful."

Despite Iowa falling short in the NCAA championship game against undefeated South Carolina, Clark's impact was undeniable.

She secured prestigious individual awards, including the Naismith National Player of the Year and Wooden Award for the second consecutive season.

The Indiana Fever is poised to select Caitlin Clark as the number one pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, leading to increased national coverage for the team.