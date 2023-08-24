Cal and Stanford to ACC gets the approval of Notre Dame AD, who revealed the move is still in "consideration" of board members

The ACC has been targeting the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal, who are two of just four programs that have not announced plans to leave the Pac-12.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick recently appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, where he revealed that the Atlantic Coast Conference is considering both schools.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shared Swarbrick's comments, tweeting:

"Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick tells @dpshow it’s 'a complete disaster' what’s happened in college athletics. 'Everybody in the industry has to take responsibility here. I'm not excluding myself from that. I think the decision making lost its way in terms of the focus of the student athlete and what's primarily best for them.'

"On Stanford/Cal to ACC: 'You can't have two of the great academic institutions in the world not have a place to play. We're working on (a solution). There's still consideration of the ACC as a home for those schools'. On Pac-12 dying: 'It's looking that way more and more every day, yes.'"

The conference recently held a vote regarding the addition of the programs. McMurphy shared the results, noting that they were one vote short of the 75 percent requirement for expansion:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford and Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75 percent (12 of 15) to add new members"

Greg Swaim reports the ACC has added three schools

The Pac-12 has been hit hard by conference realignment as eight of the 12 schools have announced that they will be leaving the conference in 2024. The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies will join the Big Ten.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes will join the Big 12.

College football analyst Greg Swaim recently shared that the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal will be joining the ACC, tweeting:

"BREAKING NEWS: The #ACC is going to add #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU. Desperate situations call for extremely desperate measures, as they're each basically buying their way in. Additionally, #Wazzu and the #Beavs will become the first P5's to drop to G5, err P4 to G6, I mean!!"

While nothing has been made official, it appears that the Pac-12 is on the verge of losing their remaining four programs. It is unclear if an official announcement will come this week prior to the beginning of the 2023 season.