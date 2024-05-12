The new Seminoles QB DJ Uiagalelei pleasantly surprised his fans when he uploaded a series of pictures where he was on his knees, proposing to his long-time girlfriend Ava Pritchard. Famous NFL and college athletes congratulated the couple, with some specifically pointing out the size of the diamond on the ring.

Uiagalelei proposed to Ava, who was part of the Clemson Tigers’ volleyball team, with an approximate four to five-carat, radiant-cut solitaire engagement ring. The diamond of the ring is held by four prongs and sits on a thin yet elegant gold band.

The ring was a center of attraction for the pictures, along with the couple’s happy faces.

The No. 1 overall pick of this year’s NFL draft commented on the size of the dazzling stone.

“Woahhh that’s big,” noted Caleb Williams.

“Congrats fam,” commented Houston Texas QB, C.J. Stroud.

”Congrats big dawg!!” wrote Earl Little Jr.

Image Credit: DJ Uiagalelei’s Instagram Post

Ava Pritchard also commented under the post. She wrote:

“soulmate ❤️”

The former LSU QB and this year’s No. 2 NFL draft pick also congratulated DJ.

“congrats!” wrote Jayden Daniels.

“AUUUUUUU SHOLEEEEE,” commented DJ’s brother Mateo Uiagalelei.

DJ Uiagalelei ranked No. 2 in ACC QB rankings

The former Clemson Tigers’ QB came in second in 247Sports’ ACC football QB rankings after the end of the spring season. Surprisingly, Cade Klubnik holds the seventh spot on the risk. Klubnik was the shot-caller who replaced Uiagalelei at the Tigers.

DJ Uiagalelei played at Clemson for three years and then transferred to Oregon State. The FSU is supported by talented weapons like wide receivers like Malik Benson, Jalen Brown, Kentron Poitier, Hykeem Williams, Deuce Spann, and others.

At Clemson, he had a 57% completion rate and 21 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He also threw for 2,638 yards, which was his career best. In comparison to Jordan Travis, the former FSU QB, who was on the road to complete 3,500 yards but could not because of an injury, the log of responsibility rests on DJ’s shoulder.

Fans would certainly not want to see their favorite team bear the same fate they did last year when they were kicked out of the final four games. The team requires him to show off his talents and skillsets to the maximum level.

