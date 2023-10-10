Caleb Williams to Las Vegas Raiders chatter gains traction on CFB Reddit as 5 teams emerge as potential landing spots for USC QB in NFL arena

The college football fever is reaching its peak, with discussions about the future of USC quarterback Caleb Williams taking center stage on CFB Reddit. The Heisman Trophy holder is creating ripples in the NFL draft speculations.

Pundits and fans are foreseeing him as the game-changer a franchise needs. The prevailing sentiment suggests that Caleb Williams could be the top pick in the upcoming draft, ready to breathe fresh life into an NFL team.

If rumors are to be believed, the Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as a prominent contender in the race for Caleb Williams. The Raiders are not there where they wanted to be in the NFL. They are ranked 31st in offensive efficiency and 28th in defensive efficiency.

Caleb Williams rumored landing spots in the NFL

Caleb Williams has once again been the boy wonder for the USC Trojans this year. Currently, he appears as the quarterback who could potentially recalibrate the team's fortunes. Las Vegas is one of the plausible landing spots for the USC sensation.

However, the intriguing twist comes with Williams choosing his rumored NFL destination. The Reddit post narrows down his preferred teams to the Cowboys, Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Notably, the speculation around Caleb Williams isn't just about his NFL entry. It will also be about the strategic selection of the team he envisions as his ideal fit.

Caleb Williams himself adds fuel to the speculation fire. He hints at the prospect of staying at USC for another season. He feels at home playing for the Trojans and believes he can earn more money in CFB next season rather than as a rookie in the NFL.

Will Caleb Williams return for his final year?

Caleb Williams is scripting another sensational chapter in his Heisman-worthy journey. He is steering USC to a 6-0 record into Week 7. Williams remains the linchpin of the attack ensuring the Trojans stand undefeated.

His stats tell a compelling tale of dominance. Williams has recorded 1,822 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and just one interception. Adding to the stat sheet, Williams has six rushing touchdowns. Thanks to him, the Trojans are hitting the 40-point mark in every game. His QBR of 86.2 ranks him eighth among college quarterbacks.

Amid speculations about his NFL future, Caleb Williams is keeping his cards close. In August, he shared with ESPN, "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out." The quarterback hints that the decision might unfold at the season's end. For now, he is leaving little room for a senior-year return.