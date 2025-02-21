Cam Ward draws comparison to legendary Steelers QB ahead of NFL Draft 2025

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is likely to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. There are many commentators and analysts saying that Ward is the best quarterback available for teams, so there is likely to be some competition for the player.

In the run-up to the NFL Draft, Ward has been compared to numerous NFL players in order to get a true idea of what he may be like in the professional league. He was compared to another one on Friday's edition of The Rich Eisen Show. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus said the following on the show:

“I think Ben Roethlisberger is a great play style comp. Now Ben was bigger, right… but I think both of these guys are somewhat similar in the overall arm talent they have, despite Cam Ward being a little bit smaller… And when things are breaking down that improvisation. Big Ben was one of the best of a decade plus, 15 years of doing that at the NFL level, in a way where when you look at Cam Ward's ceiling. That's the type of quarterback and the mentality that I see with him.”

Ben Roethlisberger was part of the famous draft class of 2004, a class that also includes Eli Manning and Philip Rivers. Roethlisberger was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team he would stay with for all of his career.

During his career, he would be able to win two Super Bowls and make it to three.

Comparisons with Roethlisberger (at least on field performances) are positive for Ward. Both have shown that they have a strong arm, and Ward is likely to become a franchise quarterback if he can deliver on the high expectations.

What Cam Ward can learn from Ben Roethlisberger's rookie season

A good way for Cam Ward to cement his status as a top quarterback early in his career would be to emulated the rookie season of Ben Roethlisberger.

In 2004, Roethlisberger player 13 games for the Steelers and won every one of them. He threw for a total of 2621 yards and for 17 touchdowns. His performances led the Steelers to the playoffs, where they would be able to make the AFC Championship game.

They would lose this to the New England Patriots, but it introduced the world to Roethlisberger, who with a 15-1 year, had one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history.

While Ward is unlikely to recreate these numbers, he is likely to have a good year for whichever team is set to gain his services.

