Rapper Snoop Dogg has some football fire in him. And it took an exceptional, 45-42 win from Deion Sanders' Colorado players over No. 17 TCU on Saturday to bring it out. Snoop Dogg went on a roll, praising Sanders, commending his team and sending a stern warning to his future opponents in a viral video.

The rapper's commentary was so impressive that some fans are demanding to have him on the premier college football pregame show, ESPN's "College GameDay."

“Can we get Snoop on a College Game Day.... Please!” @flymejen commented under the video on an X post.

Other fans seem to agree.

“Oh man Snoop as an announcer is the greatest thing ever,” @Loves_eth wrote.

“Snoop Dogg's expert commentary on Colorado games is absolutely essential,” @robmackx wrote.

We may or may not get to see Snoop Dogg live on a college football game day. But his commentary on the TCU and Colorado game was a thing of beauty. Perhaps we'll continue to see him comment that way each time Deion Sanders and Colorado football take to the gridiron against an opponent.

A background to Snoop Dogg's camaraderie with Deion Sanders

Snoop Dogg has been a big Deion Sanders fan since way back. Last year, the rapper was part of Jackson State's homecoming win celebration when Sanders was still the Tigers' coach. Following the win over Campbell, the rapper was in the locker room partying and dancing with Jackson State players and Sanders.

Sanders posted photos of Snoop and himself before the game on his Instagram page, and he tagged the rapper in the caption.

“When the Dogg Show up it’s a must that we show out," Sanders wrote. "@snoopdogg we’ve been down ever since Sony was with Cher. I love my brother 2 life. His love for kids and his heart for the Community is unmatched. This is Family here.”

Coach Prime's success at Jackson State established his reputation as a respectable college football coach. It was expected that he'd move to a Power 5 school after Jackson State. But Colorado was not the kind of leap most people expected him to make. But trust Sanders to get motivated by challenges, and trust him to succeed in daunting situations.

His reign in Boulder has already begun with an important win. His huge fanbase, including Snoop himself, is cheering him on.