"Can hear dangggg through the picture": Fans overjoyed with Deion Sanders & sons' warm pro day picture

Both of Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are inching closer to their NFL debut. They followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State to join the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. Throughout two seasons, Shedeur and Shilo both played an important role in helping the program rise from the slumps and gain national recognition.

On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes' official IG page shared a post about the Sanders family. It included a series of photos of them at the program's official Pro Day.

In the first picture, we see Deion Sanders having a light-hearted moment with Shedeur as he gears up for his workouts and drills. The second picture shows the bond that Shedeur and Shilo share as siblings.

"Family," the caption on the post read.

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the heartwarming Pro Day snippets of the Sanders family. Some stated that they could head Coach Prime's trademark comments in the first picture.

"I can hear the 'Daaaaaang' through the picture," one fan said.

"First photo, Coach Prime for sure said 'daannnnggggggg'," another fan commented.

"Coach Prime saying, 'dangggggg those clean'," this fan wrote.

Others shared their well wishes to Shedeur and Shilo for their professional journey in the NFL.

"Rooting for Shedeur and Shilo," one fan said.

"Love them!! can't wait to see them ball out at the next level," another fan wrote.

"God had you covered, no weapon formed against you shall prosper," this fan commented.

Deion Sanders has coached both his sons since his Jackson State days. Shedeur is projected as a top-three prospect in this year's draft. However, his brother Shilo has a harder path to success in the NFL. Unlike Shedeur, experts project Shilo Sanders as a seventh-round pick with the possibility of going undrafted this month.

Deion Sanders makes his thoughts clear on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's draft projections

The Colorado Buffaloes have two top prospects declaring for this year's NFL draft. Apart from Shedeur, 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter is also in the mix.

During the Colorado Pro Day, Coach Prime made his feelings clear about Shedeur and Travis as draft prospects. He stated that both of them are the "most bankable" players that NFL teams could invest in later this month.

"He (Shedeur Sanders) and Travis Hunter, to me, are the most bankable two young men in this draft. What could surprise you? Shedeur has given you four years of nothing but consistency with some of the dysfunctional situations... If you talk about the consistency of two guys that you know, I don't care what happens on that field, but in life, you know what they are gonna do."

The upcoming season will be Deion Sanders' first without his sons by his side. However, Coach Prime has utilized the offseason to revamp his roster and coaching staff. It will be interesting to see if he can help the Buffs to a Big 12 title and contend for a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

