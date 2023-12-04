Coach Kirk Ferentz expressed his dissatisfaction with the replay system after their 26-0 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. Following the game, Iowa Hawkeyes HC Ferentz criticized the replay system, stating that it "doesn't make sense".

Taking to the press on Saturday, Ferentz said that the replay system has far exceeded its original intention, resulting in taking corrections too far:

"We’ve taken it to a whole different level, and we’ve been on the short end of two of them. Coaches get fired." He said.

The controversy arose in the third quarter when Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil knocked the ball loose from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill, causing it to be ruled an incomplete pass and the whistle blown before anyone could recover it. However, after a review, officials overturned the call and ruled it a fumble, which the Wolverines recovered.

Even though this play did not ultimately decide the game, it positioned Iowa for what felt like the final blow as Michigan scored a touchdown to secure a 17-0 lead.

“Really struggling with it, as I was after the Minnesota game. However many weeks after that is I’m still struggling on that one. Can’t accept it.”

Ferentz questioned the mechanically flawed explanation given by officials for the overturned call, stating:

"Tonight what I was told, the arm was going forward, but the hand wasn’t, which I’m not sure if that’s possible mechanically."

Ferentz further added:

"It doesn’t make sense to me. So to me, the official on the field, who reviews it, should have full ability to make the decision or a centralized location because I just can’t understand that it wouldn’t be better to have one consistent voice."

Iowa's loss marked the second time in three years that they lost a game against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. Ferentz also mentioned how challenging it is for players to follow the rules when the whistle blows, their opponent recovers the ball, while their own players do not.

The ongoing saga of Iowa's discontent with Big Ten championship decisions

In October, after the game against Minnesota, Iowa's head coach conveyed his displeasure regarding the Big Ten Conference officials' choice to signal an erroneous fair catch on Cooper DeJean, nullifying a 54-yard touchdown.

Ferentz claimed that it was "really hard to accept the explanation that we got" and declared that the explanations provided by officials were worse:

"As I understand it, at least the initial replay was to find out if Cooper stepped out of bounds, which clearly he didn't," Ferentz said, per The Gazette. "But then somehow, we went from there to a whole different series of topics."

Big Ten Conference referee Tim O'Dey explained that the invalid fair catch is a "reviewable element of the game," and that the officiating crew "let the play run out" before discovering "indisputable evidence" of a waving motion with DeJean's left hand.

On the other hand, DeJean, stated that he was only attempting to keep his balance with his left arm while running.

Ferentz reiterated multiple times that the coaching staff thoroughly reviews fair catch protocol "with the officials each and every time" prior to the game, emphasizing the instructions "above the head, wave" and "point to the ground for an errant kick" as signals for an improper fair catch and a wayward kick, respectively.