"Can't solve all the problems in one day": Michigan HC Sherrone Moore gives advice to himself one year after taking up the coveted job 

Sherrone Moore had a difficult first season in charge of Michigan. The coach replaced Jim Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to the national championship in 2023. However, he was unable to keep up the standard with the program in 2024, finishing with an 8-5 record.

In his appearance on a recent installment of the “Next Up with Adam Breneman” podcast, Sherrone Moore was questioned on the 'advice he would give himself' on day one of taking up the job. The coach answered by emphasizing taking things one step at a time and believing in the process.

“You can't solve all the problems in one day,” Moore said (Timestamp 14:30). “Make a list of things you want to do and if you don't get them done, it's okay. You don't have to stress about it. There's another day coming. Because I think you try to figure out every single thing you can do, and that's not realistic.”

“So you have to figure out what problem, what thing you need to attack today. And not necessarily problems, but things you need to attack every single day and figure out what's the most important, what's the most pertinent and then go from there."

Moore hopes to get things back on track in the 2025 college football season. The Wolverines will aim to challenge for the Big Ten title and secure a place in the College Football Playoff.

Sherrone Moore discussed his approach to taking over a winning program

Sherrone Moore took over a winning program at Michigan and played an important role in the team's success as an offensive coordinator. While the takeover looks seamless, it comes with some difficulty. Moore discussed what his approach looked like in the first year.

“I think you kind of have to find the balance and find exactly what you want to do,” Moore said (Timestamp 13:20). Because I think you don't want to go into this situation like we had and change everything that worked. I don't think that's going to work.”

“But you also don't want to just do everything exactly the same. So I think I've really learned over the past year of things I want to do whether it's practice, whether it's the schedule, whether it's how we operate on a daily basis.”

There are a lot of indications that Sherrone Moore can be a successful coach at Michigan. It could be said that the program suffered a setback due to the loss of several senior players after the 2023 season. However, with a solid recruiting and transfer portal acquisition, a lot could be done the right way next season.

