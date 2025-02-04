"Can’t wait to go up there": Hot 2026 class prospect makes eye-catching remarks about Dan Lanning's Oregon

Coach Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks had a successful season, winning the Big Ten championship. While the season ended in disappointment with a loss to Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, it was still a good year for the Ducks.

Now, Lanning and the Ducks focus on recruiting. National Signing Day is on Wednesday, and the Ducks will be looking to add a few more key young players to their roster.

Lanning, alongside his offensive coordinator Will Stein, recently visited QB Jared Curtis' home in Nashville. Curtis is a five-star recruit and the No. 1 QB in the 2026 class.

Although Curtis initially committed to Georgia, he recently decommitted and has been speaking with other schools. In an interview with On3, he expressed his desire to join Lanning and the Ducks.

"Since I decommitted, my relationship has got better and better, and I can't wait to go up there for my official visit," Curtis said, via On3. "I like Oregon a lot. Me and Coach Stein's relationship is really good. I think they showcased their talents this year and shown teams what they can be. They just go out and fight."

Jared Curtis will wait until he makes his official visits before committing to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks

Although Jared Curtis has had positive things to say about the Oregon Ducks, he does not want to commit just yet. He told On3:

"I will wait until official visits to make my decision. I will get out more. The factors when I make a decision will be the coaching staff, my relationship with the coaching staff, and the class they bring in this year. Those, and the class I would bring in with me, would be the biggest things."

If Curtis sticks to his word, it could still be a few months before he commits to another school. However, it also shows that it is key for Lanning and the Ducks to have a successful 2025 recruit class. They already have a strong class, successfully signing three five-star and 14 four-star recruits.

