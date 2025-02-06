“Can’t wait to see what he brings”: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer heaps praise on Ryan Grubb after officially hiring him as OC

The Alabama Crimson Tide has officially hired a new offensive coordinator. On Thursday, the program announced that former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will join the coaching staff for the 2025 season. In a statement about the new OC, coach Kalen DeBoer said the following:

"Ryan Grubb has been someone that I have trusted for a long time and adding him to our staff only improves the quality of coaches we have here at Alabama. He is one of the best offensive minds in the country, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to our organization moving forward."

Trending

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grubb and DeBoer have a long history of working together. For many years, wherever DeBoer went, Grubb followed. Their partnership began when DeBoer was the coach of Sioux Falls and hired Grubb as the offensive line coach in 2007.

For the next 16 years, Grubb and DeBoer formed a strong partnership, which culminated in their sending the Washington Huskies to the National Championship game. However, this partnership temporarily ended when DeBoer replaced Nick Saban at Alabama.

Grubb was meant to be the team's offensive coordinator for the 2024 season, moving with DeBoer as he commonly did. He was hired by Alabama for the role but soon departed to return to Washington State as the OC for the Seattle Seahawks.

He was fired from this role after one season, with the Seahawks failing to make the NFL Playoffs. However, the usual business has been restored, as DeBoer and Grubb are working together again for the 2025 season.

Ryan Grubb on his new job

Ryan Grubb has given his thoughts on being hired as the Crimson Tide's new offensive coordinator. In a press release, Grubb says:

"I’m thankful to get an opportunity to work with Coach DeBoer once again and to be a part of an offensive staff that I am very familiar with. I am confident that our staff will be able to put the team in the best position to win each time out. I know and trust that this group of coaches and players will work tirelessly to meet the standard that has been set here at Alabama, and I can’t wait to get out on the field with them.”

Grubb will be working with an Alabama offense that is in transition. Longtime quarterback Jalen Milroe has left for the NFL, and whoever replaces him (if they use their own roster and don't transfer in a QB), is likely to be inexperienced.

However, Grubb will be able to work with emerging talents, such as young wide receiver Ryan Williams, as he aims to help Alabama usher in a new age of success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!