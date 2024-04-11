"Cancer was the one case he couldn’t beat": CFB fans devasted over OJ Simpson's untimely death at 76

Legendary college football running back O.J. Simpson is dead at age 76.

Simpson's family took to his social media account on Thursday morning to announce that the Heisman winner passed away on April 10 after his battle with cancer.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family."

Simpson had been battling prostate cancer in recent years and landed in hospice care within the past few months.

Following the news of Simpson's death, college football fans mourned the loss of the Heisman winner.

"Cancer was the one case he couldn’t beat😔," a fan said.

"Thoughts and prayers to his family. Despite how people feel about OJ, he was still a father, grandfather, and son," another fan wrote.

"Such a complex figure, but no doubt a sad day for his family and sports history. Rest in peace, OJ," a fan added.

Of course, fans are torn on Simpson's legacy due to his murder trial, even though he was ruled not guilty.

"Rip the legend," said one fan.

"One of the greatest running backs of all time!" a fan added.

"OJ Simpson, way better football player than person," another wrote.

It is clear fans liked Simpson the football player, but not the person.

"May his soul rest easy," a fan added.

"Rip the Legend," another fan added.

"The question will always remain....did he really do it? R.I.P," a fan wrote.

Of course, one of the biggest questions ever is whether or not OJ Simpson murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. Although the verdict declared Simpson not guilty, many feel he was the killer.

OJ Simpson's football career

OJ Simpson had a decorated college and pro career as a running back.

Simpson won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 while he was at USC as he rushed for 1,880 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

After his college career, Simpson was drafted first overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 1969 NFL Draft. Simpson played with Buffalo until 1977 and then played two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Simpson was named NFL MVP in 1973 while also being a five-time Pro Bowler.