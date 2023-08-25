"Cannibalism is alive and well": CFB analyst says Pac-12 can eat itself out of a spot in the college football universe

The Pac-12 is close to being down to two schools, but the conference has been adamant that it will survive.

The Pac-12 needed to negotiate a new media rights deal this year, but it took longer than expected. The conference ended up getting a deal with Apple, which was mostly streaming, and something some schools didn't like, like the payout.

After the deal fell short of what many schools wanted, more Pac-12 teams left and joined other conferences. However, for the 2023 season, the conference will be one of the better ones in football, and CFB analyst Jake Crain thinks the Pac-12 could still be a thing in 2024.

"While the conference is on its way out, one of the greatest ironies in college football right now is that they could end up with the second-best conference in the whole college football universe.

"At the end of this year, they could legitimately have five teams that could make a run, and a couple of teams that are on the rise could end up being their demise when it comes to getting a team in the college football playoff. Finally, because cannibalism is alive and well, and we could see the Pac-12 eat itself out of a spot."

As Crain says, college football is all about cannibalism right now, and the Pac-12could go out there and add schools from other conferences.

One possible way for the Pac-12 to survive is by merging with the Mountain West Conference or American Athletic Conference. Or, perhaps the Pac-12 just takes schools from both conferences to rebuild the Pac-12 which Oregon State wants to see.

Even though the future of the Pac-12 does look bad, Crain reckons it could survive past 2023.

What is the future of the Pac-12?

At the moment, the Pac-12 hasn't added new schools yet, but they did hire Oliver Luck to help with the rebuild of the conference.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff has been vocal in saying that the Pac-12 will remain, but what that looks like is uncertain. Many fans want to see them take schools from the MWC and AAC or just merge with one of them.

However, despite the Pac-12 likely seeing Stanford and Cal leaving, Crain thinks the conference can remain as long as it starts to 'eat' other conferences.