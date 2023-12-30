"Capable of being a Smash Mouth team" - Jim Harbaugh's Michigan gets huge upvote from Alabama HC as countdown for Rose Bowl begins

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban holds Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines in high regard. With just a couple of days to the Rose Bowl showdown between the two teams, Saban has expressed his admiration for No. 1 Michigan. Although hardly anyone would deny how good the Wolverines have been, it has a different kind of weight coming from legendary Saban.

Saban recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his team's preparations for the Rose Bowl. The show host, McAfee, expressed the view that the Wolverines are “a physical football team on the defensive.” He asked Saban what he thought and the seven-time national championship-winning coach agreed, saying (at the 4:44 mark):

“I think they're very capable of being a Smash Mouth team if they want to. And they use a lot of different personnel groups to get in big people, which is something you don't see a lot of in college football now.”

Michigan's physical ability both on the offense and defense has given the Wolverines a huge advantage this season. But Saban has an idea of how to stop them. Continuing on The Pat McAfee Show, he said:

“...So something our players have to be able to adapt to but you know, we want to be a physical team too. And so I do think that when a team can run the ball on you, it's a little bit of a helpless feeling when you don't have the weapons out there to be able to stop that and create some positive down a distance for yourselves on defense."

Michigan's bumpy journey to the Rose Bowl

The Wolverines began their season without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to direct things for three consecutive games. The team, however, went on to win all three games. It didn't stop, going all the way to claim an incredible 13-0 record despite Harbaugh being handed another ban on Nov. 10 for sign-stealing.

While Harbaugh battled his disciplinary troubles, there were debates on whether the team should receive a share of the punishment. The punishment may have taken the form of vacated wins which would have ended the Wolverines' playoff dreams.

Ranked No. 1 nationally, Michigan now goes to the Rose Bowl as the huge favorite to beat Saban's team and advance to the final. The teams go head-to-head on New Year's Day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

