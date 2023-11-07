Carl Torbush death: Former UNC HC dies at 72; cause of death unknown

News broke on Monday that college football defensive mastermind and former North Carolina head coach Carl Torbush had died. Torbush was best known for his stint as the defensive coordinator of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 1990s.

He also won the Gator and Las Vegas Bowls during his tenure as head coach of the program.

Carl Torbush cause of death

Although he suffered from cancer, which caused him to leave his job as the defensive coordinator at Kansas, the cause of death of Carl Torbush has been listed as unknown.

Carl Torbush's college football coaching career

Carl Torbush had a 40-year career in college football in several different programs due to his ability to drill some of the country's best defenses. He started his career as a defensive coordinator at Ole Miss before getting the coaching job at Louisiana Tech.

He was best known as the defensive coordinator of one of the best defenses of the 1990s under coach Mack Brown for the North Carolina Tar Heels from 1988 to 1997. After Brown left for Texas, Torbush was promoted to the head coach position.

After the news broke on Monday, Mack Brown released a statement of condolence for his former defensive coordinator.

“We lost a great man too soon,” Brown said. “Coach Torbush touched so many lives in a positive way. He loved the game of football, especially defense. He was the architect of one of college football’s greatest defenses during the ‘96 and ‘97 seasons here at Carolina. We send our deepest condolences to Carl’s family and friends. He will be missed.”

When he left his post at UNC, Torbush became the defensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide under Dennis Franchione in 2001. During his two-season tenure, the Tide's defense was one of the best in the country and ranked No. 5 in scoring defense and No. 3 in total defense in 2002.

Afterward, he followed Franchione to become the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Texas A&M Aggies. Torbrush further held the assistant head coaching job at Carson-Newman for three seasons, the defensive coordinator job at Mississippi State for a year, and DC at Kansas for a year.

In 2013, he was appointed to restart the East Tennessee football program that had been defunct since 2003. He went 11-22 before retiring in 2015.

Carl Torbush left a mark with his uncanny defensive prowess at several football programs around the country and will be remembered as one of the preeminent defensive minds in college football.