Pilar Sanders took to her Instagram to celebrate her son, Shilo Sanders, and five other Colorado Buffaloes football players' recent success in the 2023 season. Shilo Sanders is Deion Sanders' son with his ex-wife, Pilar.

Shilo plays safety on the Colorado football team and currently leads the Pac-12 in solo tackles.

Shilo and five of his teammates, rank in the top 10 solo tackles in the Pac-12. Pilar mentioned all six of them—Shilo Sanders, Juwan Mitchell, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Marvin Ham II, Trevon Woods, and Omarion Cooper—on her Instagram story. She wrote,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Celebrate these young men and the entire @cbuffsfootball team.”

Pilar Sanders celebrates her son, Shilo, and his teammates

Only the Colorado Buffaloes have more than two players on the top 10 solo tackles in the Pac-12. And this speaks to the incredible effort the team's defense has been putting in.

From Shilo Sanders to Shedeur Sanders, the Sanders clan has changed the landscape of Colorado

For Deion Sanders, charity begins at home. He has imprinted Sanders' DNA deep into the fabric of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. His appointment as head coach of the team came with a serious overhaul of the roster following a disappointing 2022 campaign.

His decision to bring along his three sons did raise a lot of eyebrows. Deion Jr. came in with his social media expertise and took charge of the narratives surrounding the Buffaloes online.

But while Deion Jr.'s job goes on mainly behind the scenes, his two younger brothers get to experience the limelight more.

Shedeur was named the Buffaloes' starting quarterback amidst criticisms and doubts about his ability. And within four weeks into the season, he led the Pac-12 in pass attempts (169) and pass completion (130).

With solid performances in the first three games of the season, he has proven his mettle as a quarterback of note in college football.

As Shedeur delivers in offense, Shilo Sanders has been equally tremendous in defense. He has made more solo tackles than any other player in the Pac-12, containing the assaults of opposing offenses against the Buffs.

As he's done with everything else since he took charge at Boulder, Deion Sanders has proven that quality and hardwork gets the results.

While he has led his team to consecutive wins against top opponents this season, he's also taken a beating. But it's not entirely unexpected for a team that young.

A tougher test awaits Sanders and his players in Week 5 as they face the USC Trojans. But challenges serve as motivation for champions and Sanders likes to believe he's built a team of champions. Time will tell.