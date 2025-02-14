CFB analyst breaks down how Detroit past is haunting Matt Patricia's credibility amongst Ohio State fans

The Ohio State Buckeyes have hired Matt Patricia to be their next defensive coordinator. The team's coaching staff underwent significant changes following their National Championship win.

Ad

They needed to replace both of their coordinators, including defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. He left the Buckeyes to take the same job with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Buckeyes were finalizing a deal to bring in Matt Patricia as Jim Knowles' replacement. Patricia has had success as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, most notably helping the New England Patriots win two Super Bowls during his tenure as DC from 2012 to 2017.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, a clip of the 'Andy & Ari' show was posted on the On3 YouTube channel. In the video, Andy Staples talks about the perception of Patricia among Buckeyes fans.

Notably, he discusses how many fans probably view him as the person who failed as the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2018 to 2020, rather than as the successful defensive coordinator for the Patriots (starts at 4:50).

"He was not successful as an NFL head coach and I think that's where this comes from," Staples said. "I do think in terms of your name recognition, especially if you're an Ohio State fan, a Michigan fan, a Big Ten fan. You're in the area. So, the Lions are something that cross your path quite a bit.

Ad

"So, if you're a Big Ten country person and you hear the name Matt Patricia. Probably the first thing you think is, 'Oh the guy who didn't do well with the Lions.' And so that may be somewhat shading how people think about this thing. I think you need to think about it as, how was Matt Patricia as a defensive coordinator because that is the job he has been hired to do."

Ad

Ad

Matt Patricia joins the Ohio State Buckeyes after a year away from coaching

Matt Patricia took a year off from coaching in 2024. He was a senior defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, but after his contract expired, he was not rehired. He chose to spend 2024 on the sidelines. Now he is back with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This is the first time that Patricia has coached at the college level since 2003, when he was a graduate assistant in Georgia. He spent 2004 to 2023 as a coach in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.