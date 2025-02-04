CFB analyst breaks down how James Franklin’s Penn State is going all out for 2025

There are many expectations for James Franklin in the 2025 college football season. The coach led Penn State to the Big Ten championship game in 2024 and guided them to the College Football Playoff semifinal. However, something bigger is expected next season.

Greg McElroy explained why Franklin and his team are one to watch out for in the upcoming season. One big reason is the level of players returning for next season. The ESPN analyst broke down the team's roster in a recent installment of “Always College Football.”

“You think about the pieces that are back,” McElroy said (Timestamp: 9:28). “Drew Allar at quarterback, couple of really good tight ends, couple of really good players along the offensive end; couple of really good running backs, couple of really good players along the offensive line.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They have to replace Tyler Warren, that's really tough. They have to replace Abdul Carter, really tough. They have Dani Dennis-Sutton. They have to replace Kobe King. But look at the pieces in general that are back, that are veterans, that are experienced, that have multiple years of starting experience there are Penn State," he added.

Following their exploits in the 2024 season, there's a compelling reason to believe Penn State will be that team in 2025. However, James Franklin's unimpressive record against AP top-10 teams is a stumbling block. He's 4-20 against teams in the top 10 of the poll.

Greg McElroy also cites James Franklin's addition of Jim Knowles

James Franklin has made the biggest assistant hire of the offseason so far. After losing defensive coordinator Tom Allen to Clemson, Penn State poached Jim Knowles from Ohio State. Analyst Greg McElroy believes this will be a factor to make the Nittany Lions a force next season.

“What about the guy that filled the void of Tom Allen at Penn State?” McElroy said (Timestamp: 9:06). “Jim Knowles, $3.2 million to become the defensive coordinator of the Nittany Lions."

“To stay in the conference, the Big Ten, to move from Ohio State to their rival Penn State, significant! [Penn State is] another team that's going all in from the upcoming season,” he added.

Knowles built one of the strongest defenses in college football over the last couple of seasons at Ohio State. He is expected to orchestrate something like that at Penn State starting next season. Many analysts believe this will make the Nittany Lions a contender for the national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback