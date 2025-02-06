CFB analyst breaks down QB situation in Ryan Day's Ohio State with Will Howard gone

College football analyst Andrew Ivins believes the Ohio State quarterback job could be up for grabs.

The Buckeyes won the national title with Will Howard as the starting quarterback. But they don't have a definitive starter in 2025 with Howard heading to the NFL. Julian Sayin is projected to be the starter, but the team landed Tavion St. Clair, who could compete for the starting job.

Ivins believes the competition could be up for grabs with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly leaving, but he does think Sayin will end up being the starter.

"What makes this interesting is Chip Kelly leaving," Ivin said Wednesday (6:40). "Julian Sayin had spent a year in the meeting room with Chip Kelly, and yeah, Ryan Day is involved in the offense. He leaves, Tavien St. Clair, he was kind of my darling, I think we had him as a five-star prospect when a lot of people had him as a three-star.

"He finishes as quarterback three and any other year he may have finished No. 1 overall... I still think Julian Sayin is the guy you should pencil in as the starter in 2025."

Sayin was a five-star recruit and the third-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2024. He committed to Alabama initially, but after Nick Saban retired, he transferred to Ohio State.

Sayin did appear in four games, going 5-for-12 for 84 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 24 yards on two attempts in 2024.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day won't commit to a starting QB

Although many analysts project Julian Sayin as the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025, Ryan Day won't commit to that.

Instead, Day believes there will be a competition between all the quarterbacks in the program.

"These guys are going to compete their tails off," Day said, via AtoZ Sports. "And we have some good quarterbacks in the system, you know, I shared with all of them that you know now, this was the week leading up to the national championship game that you know you had an opportunity to watch.

"And so you’ve got to really utilize that because that's exactly what we're looking for in a leader here at quarterback."

Ohio State has Sayin as the projected starter and Lincoln Kienholz as the projected backup.

