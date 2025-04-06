CFB analyst drops blunt statement on whether Arch Manning could have helped Texas win the natty in 2024

While many fans and members of the media called for the Texas Longhorns to start Arch Manning under center this past season, they stuck with Quinn Ewers. While Ewers had a good season and was one of the best QBs in college football, there are many who believe Arch Manning is one of the best up-and-coming QB prospects in recent years.

The Texas Longhorns lost to Ohio State in the semifinals of the college football playoff. The Buckeyes went on to the National Championship Game and defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. To this day, there are people who think that if Manning were in the game, the Longhorns could have won the natty.

On Sunday, former NFL QB and CFB analyst Shaun King appeared on the "Ross Tucker Podcast." On the show, he criticized Quinn Ewers, saying he does not think he has the skills to succeed at the NFL level. He then said that if the Longhorns started Arch Manning, they would have had a very good chance of winning the National Championship.

"Slight frame, undersized, below average arm talent. Like I truly think if Sarkisian played Arch Manning, Texas wins the natty this year. I think Texas was that good at the other positions."

While King is confident that Manning would have given the Longhorns their best chance of winning, that is far from a guarantee. Manning has not started a full college season and only got two starts last season while Ewers was injured. As a result, it is impossible to know how he would have performed.

Arch Manning will start for the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 season

Arch Manning will take over the starting role for the Texas Longhorns next season. He has served in a backup role for the Longhorns in both 2023 and 2024. In 2023, he only appeared in one game, but in 2024, he got a lot more playing experience. He played significant minutes in three games in September when Ewers was injured, putting up strong numbers.

However, once Ewers returned from injury, Manning was only brought in for QB-designed run plays. Next season, he will bear the full starting responsibilities.

Despite the fact that Manning has never been the full-time starter for a college team, he is the co-favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier. According to FanDuel, they are tied with +800 odds to win the prestigious award.

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

