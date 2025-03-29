CFB analyst names an Ohio State star that should be on every DC’s radar

College football analyst Bobby Carpenter has spoken about one defensive star from the Ohio State Buckeyes who should be on the radar of every NFL team's defensive coordinator. On the latest edition of the "Bobby Carpenter Show", he said the following:

"If you're a DC that likes to get creative, Jordan Hancock is the Swiss Army knife back there that does it all."

The player in question in Jordan Hancock, a cornerback who has spent the past four seasons with the Buckeyes. After spending the first three seasons making sporadic appearances for the program, he was able to shine in the 2024 season.

During what was a national championship-winning season for Ohio State, Hancock was able to record 48 tackles (29 solo) alongside eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one interception, supporting the "Swiss Army knife" description that Carpenter gave him.

The increase in the conversation surrounding the draft potential of Hancock is in response to his performance at the recent Ohio State pro day.

In a pro day replication of NFL combine tests, Hancock recorded the fastest 40-yard dash (4.42 seconds) as well as the highest vertical jump (41.5 inches) among all participants. His 40-yard dash time would rank in the top 10 cornerback times at the 2025 NFL combine, while his vertical jump would stand as the best for his position.

Jordan Hancock's NFL draft prospects

The numbers and the general praise surrounding Jordan Hancock will benefit his draft stock. But which round is he currently predicted to go in?

According to prediction site NFL Draft Buzz, Hancock is the 35th best cornerback in the 2025 class and the 214th overall player. The site projects Hancock as a likely 7th-round pick.

This prediction was likely made prior to the Buckeyes' pro day, where his standout performance may give him a minor boost in his rating. However, despite proving his abilities, his collegiate performance as a Buckeye has not impressed some NFL scouts. In a competitive year for his position, he seems overshadowed.

